FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 465 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

