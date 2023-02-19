FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,928 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

