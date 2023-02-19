FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 588,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after buying an additional 133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of WK stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.