FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

