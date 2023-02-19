FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

