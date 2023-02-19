FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 3,044 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $188.35 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

