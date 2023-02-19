FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,595,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 393.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $141.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

