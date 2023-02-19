FDx Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

