FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,831 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

Roblox stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.