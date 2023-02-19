FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $6,841,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $6,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,813 shares of company stock valued at $27,667,033 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.