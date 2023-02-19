FDx Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

