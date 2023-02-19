FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.