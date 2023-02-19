FDx Advisors Inc. Has $352,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 156.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

