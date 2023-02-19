FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

