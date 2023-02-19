FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,632 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after buying an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 584,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after buying an additional 366,168 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $138.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $279,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,703,337.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

