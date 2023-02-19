FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,646 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 44.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

