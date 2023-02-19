FDx Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,053 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.90 ($7.42) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.1 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

