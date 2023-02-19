FDx Advisors Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 267,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,196.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EEMV opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

