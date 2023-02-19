Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

About CoStar Group

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

See Also

