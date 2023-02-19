Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SRC opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

