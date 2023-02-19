Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 348.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Toro Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TTC opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Stories

