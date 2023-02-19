Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

