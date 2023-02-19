First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 293,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 143.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 755,628 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.



