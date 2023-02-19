Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

LH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Shares of LH opened at $256.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average is $234.84.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701 shares of company stock valued at $173,662 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

