Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $118,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1,116.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth $204,000.

ATI opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

