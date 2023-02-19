Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,200 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BRP were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.90.

BRP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.