Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 801 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group reduced their price target on Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Logitech International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Logitech International stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

