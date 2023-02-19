Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 2,614 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $108,731.92.

NYSE:RNG opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $155.39.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.96.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

