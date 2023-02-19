Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 468.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VV opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $213.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.