BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 535 ($6.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

