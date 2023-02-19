Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

