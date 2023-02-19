Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

ALSN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

