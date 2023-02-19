CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.