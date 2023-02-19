DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after acquiring an additional 477,563 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,068,000 after acquiring an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after acquiring an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

