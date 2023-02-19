Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

