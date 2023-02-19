Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 340 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -5.77%.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

