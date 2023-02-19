West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. CX Institutional acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $313.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.