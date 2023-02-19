Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $141.93.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Roku’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

