Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FTV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.