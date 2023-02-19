CBOE Vest Financial LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $227.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

