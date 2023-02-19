Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.89. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

