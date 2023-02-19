Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $108,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,663.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,647.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $108,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,663.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,236. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

