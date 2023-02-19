Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $69,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PHG. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

PHG stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

