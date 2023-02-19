Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 159.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

WSM stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

