CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CyberArk Software

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

