Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.