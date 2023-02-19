Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 460.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

