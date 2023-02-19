Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.23.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

