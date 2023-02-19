Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,277 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 415.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAV opened at $11.14 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,142 shares of company stock worth $1,122,098. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

