Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $193.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200 day moving average is $146.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

