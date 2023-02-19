Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.34.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,248. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

